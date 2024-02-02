Anime Factory has announced the imminent arrival for box 9 of the Home Video edition of the beloved DRAGON BALL SUPER. The box set will be available from next February 15th on Blu-Ray and DVDas a bonus we will find inside an exclusive booklet full of illustrations and a series of collector's cards.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 9 From February 15th on DVD and Blu-ray The series dedicated to the most beloved heroes of Japanese animation and set after the conclusion of DRAGON BALL Z, continues on home video in the complete edition, in the full uncensored version and with new subtitles faithful to the original dialogues. (Contains episodes 105 ~ 117) At Goku's request, Zeno organizes the Tournament of Power, a martial arts competition between all the Universes. But this will be the beginning of universal destruction! What will the winner of the tournament get? And what will the losers face? What type of combat will the warriors chosen from each Universe have to face? FORM

Genre: Anime

Director: Ryota Nakamura, Tatsuya Nagamine

Year: 2017

Label: Anime Factory LIMITED EDITION + CARD + BOOKLET

3 DISC DVD

BLU-RAY 2 DISCS EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Opening Textless

Ending Textless

New subtitles faithful to the original dialogues

Collectible cards

Exclusive booklet with episode guide and illustration gallery

Source: PLAION