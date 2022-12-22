The most recent chapter of the manga of Dragon Ball Super88, once and for all accommodates the chronology of the current story and links it with the most recent film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

This is thanks to the arc known as Super Hero, which is the one that comes after Granolah The Survivor. Yes, the same one where Goku and Vegeta faced Granolah, the last survivor of the Cerelians and who wanted revenge.

However, in the course of the battle he changed his mind upon learning of the treachery of the heeters. This part of the series by Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou ended with the appearance of Black Freeza.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Super 88: Goten and Trunks are good gamers and otakus and that’s why they are superheroes.

Well, after this Goku and Vegeta decided to travel to the planet of Beerus, the God of Destruction. Their goal is to become more powerful to deal with Frieza and his new transformation. But what is happening on Earth?

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Well, while they are in space, the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The Super Arc that starts with chapter 88 from the manga of Dragon Ball Super takes place after the plot of this film.

That is why Doctor Hedo now works at Capsule Corp and takes advantage of his position to continue his experiments. The plot is now focused on Goten and Gohan, who are still a couple of teenagers.

Where does Dragon Ball Super 88 chapter 88 fit in the timeline?

Chapter 88 of the manga Dragon Ball Superas well as this entire saga, is after the defeat of Majin Buu and before the End of Z.

The aforementioned is the last part of the manga of dragonballwhen Goku trains and faces Uub in the Martial Arts Tournament.

Within this same space of time the two most recent animated films, Dragon Ball Super: Broly Y Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Fountain: Shueisha.

So far there is nothing written beyond the End of Z that is canon. That is, created by Toriyama himself. series of GT is an invention of Toei Animation, and the history of various video games by its creators.

The same can be said about the popular card arcade. Perhaps later this author decides to go beyond the outcome of Dragon Ball Zor leave it to someone else to tell the story of what happens next.

In addition to Dragon Ball Super we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.