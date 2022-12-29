In dragonball We have seen many fusions, such as those of Goku and Vegeta that give rise to Vegito and Gogeta, but the one we bring you now is a special fusion between other powerful Saiyans.

In this case of Shallot and Giblet, which may not sound very familiar to some fans. All because they do not come directly from the manga or anime but from a popular mobile title known as Dragon Ball Legends.

In the video that accompanies this note can be seen at minute 34:05 as both execute the Fusion Dance in Dragon Ball Legends. The two had the transformation of Super Saiyan God so when they merge they acquire tremendous power.

We recommend: Dragon Ball: A fan imagines Number 18 as a goddess of destruction.

The name of this fusion is Shallet and it can be seen that he keeps the Metamorano suit, so he is reminiscent of Gogeta. The red hair is still present and the tail can also be seen.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

In addition to the video with the 3D model of Shallet an illustration is available. This allows you to appreciate in more detail each element of this fusion of Shallot and Giblet.

The muscles of this Saiyan warrior stand out greatly in the drawing. The effect of this fighter’s combat aura makes it stand out more. No doubt this character will give a lot to talk about in Dragon Ball Legendsbecause it is very powerful.

Who are Shallot and Giblet in Dragon Ball Legends?

Shallot and Giblet, inside the game of Dragon Ball LegendsThey are a pair of twin brothers. Both are former Saiyans hailing from the planet Sadala of Universe 7.

Shallot is the younger of the two and is the protagonist of the story. Instead, the other has the role of antagonist and is also known by the name of Giboulette. Like his brother, he is involved in the events of the Tournament of Time.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Only as a destroyer that travels from one place to another causing chaos. So something very interesting must have happened for Shallot and Giblet to decide to resort to the Fusion Dance in Dragon Ball Legends.

Will these characters ever appear in the manga or anime? It’s hard to say but it can’t be ruled out entirely. Don’t forget that there is Super Dragon Ball Heroesa series in which very strange ideas have appeared.

In addition to dragonball we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.