The canonicity of certain characters and events within the mythology of dragonball It’s something that varies, since the characters and the movies or episodes they appear in can start out as canonical and then be removed (and vice versa), including a villain from a movie that Dragon Ball GT officially incorporated into the established mythos of the series.

dragonball he’s famous for introducing entire plotlines that redefine his mythology only to later say none of it mattered or even didn’t happen at all. One of the most striking examples of this was with brollywho first appeared in the film Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan.

This was one of the most innovative films of DBZ at the time, as it was not only incredibly epic on every conceivable level, but also featured one of the most powerful Saiyans in the entire series. However, the events of that movie were quickly removed from established canon, meaning it was too. brolly.

However, that mistake was rectified in the movie. Dragon Ball Super: Brolywhich rewrote the origin story of brolly while also reintroducing it into dragonball. Not only that, but this movie ended with brolly being an ally of Z Fighters instead of a seemingly immortal villain. Although the history of brolly is of immense complexity as far as continuity is concerned, it is not the only one of importance, since Dragon Ball GT essentially did the same thing to another villain from a movie DBZ years earlier (albeit in a much more subtle way).

In episode 42 of Dragon Ball GT (written by Atsushi Maekawa, directed by Osamu Kasai, produced by Toei Animation), a portal to hell opens in the sky of Earth, and through this insidious door various villains of dragonball deceased, including cooler. cooler is the brother of friezaand upon returning to life, flies alongside undoubtedly canon villains like the original army of the Red ribbonhe android 19 and even the former villainous companion of Vegeta, nappa. The only other time that cooler was included in the universe of dragonball it was in the movie Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revengefollowed by the sequel Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler. In those movies, cooler wants to take brutal revenge on Goku for defeating his brother, frieza. However, those movies don’t align with the canon events of the anime or manga series, so they were declared non-canon, at least until Dragon Ball GT included cooler in this episode.

Based on the official timeline of dragonball, Dragon Ball GT is to what Dragon Ball Super he is driving. It has long been believed that Dragon Ball Super had erased GT from established canon, but after the release of this timeline, it can be argued that GT is part of the larger universe of dragonballand now, that includes cooler too, and it doesn’t stop there. It is not only cooler and the events of his canon movies, but the fact that he is a canon character who has already appeared in Dragon Ball GT means you are ready to come back in Dragon Ball Super.

frieza it’s proof that those who die in a previous story, including and especially villains, can return no matter how unlikely or potentially damaging their resurrection may be, and the same can be true of his brother.

Dragon Ball GT made canon to cooler because the anime is connected with the other series of dragonballwhich means that cooler is free to do exactly as his brother and return to life in Super. However, even if he doesn’t make a return in the current continuity of dragonballfans can still find solace in the fact that his movies weren’t useless, as Dragon Ball GT officially made canon to cooler.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: Wow tangles! It seems that a series cannot be successful and long-lived without complicating its plot. Hopefully it’s all to keep improving the main story line.