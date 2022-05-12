Although at the moment there is no official anime and canon of dragon ballHowever, this hasn’t stopped Akira Toriyama’s work from becoming a gold mine for Toei Animation. Thanks to sleeves, action figures, trading cards and basically anything that can have Goku’s face, the Japanese company has reported that, only Dragon Ball, generated more than ¥120 billion yen in the last fiscal year.

According to Toei Animation, throughout the previous fiscal year, which ran from April 2021 to March 2022, dragon ball managed to generate ¥127 billion yen of revenueand this considering that currently there is no main anime that manages to attract the attention of the entire public.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that the franchise of Mobile Suit Gundam exceeded ¥100 billion yen for the first time in revenue. One Piece Kamen Rider Y Naruto they completed the top five places in the study. To top it off, Toei Animation expects Dragon Ball to net a net ¥66 billion yen, and another ¥133 billion throughout the current fiscal year.

Although we are talking about a gigantic amount of money, the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Herothe next big anime movie, around the world, it will surely help this amount of money to be achieved. In related topics, here you can check the new synopsis of this film. Similarly, we already know when the film will arrive in Mexico.

It is more than clear that Goku sells, and sells a lot. This is one of the most successful properties in the entire anime world, and it won’t be a huge surprise if Toei Animation’s expectations manage to be exceeded. At least I’ll keep buying the manga, and I’ll go see the movie.

