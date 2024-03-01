Dragon Ball FighterZ, the famous fighting genre title inspired by the Dragon Ball universe and developed by Arc System Works, arrives on the latest generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series The new version of the game not only offers improvements in terms of graphics, thanks to the use of the Unreal Engine which takes full advantage of the power of the new platforms, but also introduces rollback netcode for online modes, thus promising an online gaming experience more fluid and without interruptions. Players have the option to upgrade for free if they already own the game on previous generation consoles, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

This allows players to upgrade to the most advanced version at no additional cost, continuing to enjoy their adventures in the world of Dragon Ball with improved graphic quality and significantly greater input responsiveness. Owners of the PlayStation 4 version can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 digitally via the PlayStation Store or by using the physical copy of the game. Similarly, Xbox users can upgrade from One to Series X|S by inserting the physical disc into the new console and selecting the upgrade option directly from the game description.