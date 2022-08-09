When it comes to fighting games Arc System it is a guarantee. Not only Guilty Gear Strive but above all Dragon FighterZ he managed to show all the qualities of the team to a large audience and apparently, that’s not all.

Directly from EVO 2022, the CEO intervened Minoru Kidooka, who said he was interested in further exploring all brands and non-proprietary IPs to develop new games. This is for a very simple factor: Dragon Ball is an international and immediately recognizable brand. This has allowed Arc System to exit the niche market, showing all the potential they are capable of.

We will try to go against the Western public, taking advantage of the most famous brands if the opportunity arises. The long-term idea is also to develop a new IP directly in the US, precisely to live in close contact with a reality very different from Japan.

This does not mean that the personal brands of Arc System will be abandoned, on the contrary: Guilty Gear Strive will have new updates and there will be several news also for the BlazBlue franchise, not necessarily as a fighting game.

Source: IGN