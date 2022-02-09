It is his first visit dedicated to an Italian city. The program: the port, the park under the new viaduct over the Polcevera with the memorial dedicated to the tragedy of Ponte Morandi, then the construction site of the Terzo Valico

Genoa – I.l premier Mario Draghi chose Genoa for his first visit dedicated to an Italian city. The portthen the park under the new viaduct over the Polcevera with the memorial dedicated to the tragedy of Ponte Morandi: here he will meet the committee of the relatives of the victims. Again, the construction site of the Terzo Valicodeparture of the transnational railway corridor from the Mediterranean to the North Sea.