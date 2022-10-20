Dragons tough during the gas price summit

The Prime Minister Mario Draghi he made a “hard” speech in the European Council on the need to put a brake on the price of gas, we learn from sources EU. Draghi has been asking for a limit on the price of methane for many months and already at the informal summit of Prague he had not used soft tones on this theme.

Scholz: “Gas in Europe must not be reduced”

The “tools” to be used to reduce gas prices in Europe “must be discussed intensely”, because “they must work. Nobody wants to run out of gas: we need to discuss how to lower prices and have enough gas for everyone in the EU”. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says this on the sidelines of the European Council underway in Brussels.

“We are the EU’s biggest supporters – he continues – we pay 26% of the budget and develop many solidarity mechanisms, as in the last crisis, with the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Most of the Recovery money has not yet been used. and are destined for what is needed now: investing in infrastructure, in the fight against change climate, renewables, etc. It’s the same for RePowerEu, which is great proposal“.

“We must find ways to support all countries to lower prices, not only with subsidies, but also in world markets. We must collaborate with South Korea and Japan, who are “gas buyers,” with other friends of the G7 who are suppliers and with other supplier countries. This is what we need to talk about “, she concludes.

Rutte: “We have to weigh the pros and cons on the price corridor”

In today’s European Council “we will agree on common purchases” of gas, the creation of a “new benchmark” complementary to the Ttf. Then, “in the short term there are two more controversial measures that we need to study more: the Iberian model”, that is, a ceiling on the prices of gas used to produce electricity, and “the price corridor flexible. We have to weigh the pros and cons – we can do it pretty quickly. I am quite optimistic. “The Dutch premier said so Mark Ruttein the margin of European Council in Brussels.

Sanchez: “Happy to have breakfast with colleagues if there is an agreement”

“I would be happy to have breakfast with the prime minister Mark Rutteif we reach an agreement that would be important for the European economy “on ways to tackle the energy crisis at EU level.” We are late, but better late than never “, said the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez, on the sidelines of the European Council underway in Brussels.



