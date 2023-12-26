Dozens of people have been killed in airstrikes by the Israeli Army in recent hours in various parts of the Gaza Strip, as part of the offensive launched after the attacks carried out on October 7 by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have attacked a house in the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the enclave, where at least five people have been killed, several injured and people are missing, according to the Palestinian news agency Ma'an. News, linked to Hamas.

With this balance, the number of fatalities in this city in the last 24 hours reaches fifty: most of them were in the vicinity of the European Hospital.

IDF planes have also bombed the vicinity of Nasser's Hospital in Khan Yunis, leaving at least two dead and several injured. Several wounded people have also arrived at the Kuwaiti hospital in the city of Rafá, as a result of attacks on several residential buildings in the city center.

The Israeli military attacked the Al Maghazi refugee camp at the same time, as well as Nuseirat (with at least two fatalities) and Al Bureij, in the center of the enclave. According to eyewitnesses, there was a ground incursion into the latter, where clashes occurred.

The authorities of the Gaza Strip reported on the eve of the deaths of 20,670 Palestinians since October 7, indicating that in the last hours they had recorded 250 dead and nearly 500 wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) has received 4,760 trucks of humanitarian aid from Egypt through the Rafah crossing in the last two months, from October 21 to December 22, of which around Of 1,700 were handed over to the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The organization, which has detailed that the contents are food, water and medical supplies, has indicated that it continues to receive humanitarian aid through said crossing in coordination with UNRWA for distribution to the relevant institutions. It has also received 60 ambulances and the fuel that has entered is about 3.8 million liters and 1,300 tons of cooking gas.