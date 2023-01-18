Football, a new alarm from Raducioiu: “We must investigate these premature deaths”

The recent deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihaijlovic, last of a long list, they scare fellow footballers. After Dino Baggioalso Florin Raducioiu he says he is concerned about the treatments he underwent during his career as a professional athlete.

Romanian, ex Milan, Brescia, Verona and Bari, she revealed that she had been taking medications that were presented as vitamins and glucose. “I did drip with a pink liquid. I admit it, I also took some meds. Now I will call the doctor who followed us in Brescia to understand more. To find out what medicines I took in Milan, Brescia, Verona”.

Raducioiu, now 52, ​​added during the “Sport Report” broadcast: “In Milan we took other things, pills. I said this before and after the death of Gianluca Viallithere was also Gica Popescu. We have to ask why these premature deaths occur.”

The suspicious deaths of football players, the Italian affairs dossier:





Subscribe to the newsletter

