Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Do you know what Ricky Gervais and Paco Arévalo met one day on a street in Murcia? They don't know it because it didn't happen, but they agreed, yes, in the release of one's monologue 'Armageddon' and the release of the other, by Arévalo,…

This content is exclusive for subscribers