You are planning visit canada with tourist visa or eTABefore starting your trip, it is important that you know how long these documents allow you to stay in Canadian territory.

He Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) states that most tourists with a visa or eTA can stay in the country for up to six months.

However, this period may vary depending on the entry stamp placed on your passport upon entering Canada. If an immigration officer determines a shorter time, you must leave the country before the indicated date.

If your passport has not been stamped and you have used a primary inspection kiosk, you may stay in Canada for a maximum of six months from the day of your initial entry, or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.

If you wish to extend your stay beyond the six months permitted with a tourist visa or eTA, you must inform a border services officer at least 30 days before the end of your authorized period.

Requirements for Mexican citizens this 2024

Beginning February 29, 2024, Mexican citizens traveling to Canada will need to meet new requirements to obtain an eTA or visitor visa. These requirements include:

– Apply for and obtain an eTA

– Use a valid Mexican passport.

– Visit Canada for a short period (up to six months).

– Have obtained a Canadian visitor visa within the last 10 years or currently hold a U.S. nonimmigrant visa.

– Apply for and obtain a visitor visa if you do not meet the requirements for an eTA.

The eTA is only valid for air travel. If you plan to travel by car, bus, train or boat, you will need a visitor visa, even if you are just transiting through the country without disembarking.

The visitor visa costs CAD 100, with possible additional fees for biometric data collection of CAD 85. Most visitor visas allow multiple entries and are valid for up to 10 years.

Before you travel, make sure you have all the necessary documentation and meet the requirements to avoid inconveniences during your stay in Canada.