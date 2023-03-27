In March, millions of women in the world seek to make visible the inequalities we experience and the violence that impacts us daily, is a repeated call for attention, protection and, in the worst case, justice.

For Mexicans, it is the alarm that painfully reminds us that we live in one of the most dangerous countries to live in for womenfor our sisters, mothers and daughters.

And how not to take to the streets when just in 2022, 3,800 women were violently murdered, where 67,000 women reported malicious injuries, where 270,000 were victims of domestic violenceand these are only complaints, how many more will actually be, how many more families are in mourning, how many more women are at risk of losing their lives, how many are sexually abused or victims of trafficking.

The salary gap reached 14%, for every 100 pesos that a man receives for his work, a woman receives 86 for the mere fact of being a woman, inequality This is also evident in household and care tasks, since women spend 2.6 times more time than men.

And if we move to the field of job opportunities, only 4 out of 10 women who decide or need to work can do so, without daycare centers or full-time schools we are condemned to informality or poverty.

UN Women It estimates that if we continue at the current pace of progress, it will take 286 years to achieve gender equality and at least 140 years to achieve equal representation in positions of power and leadership in the workplace. If it continues like this and with the current misogynistic government action, which still ignores us that it eliminates substantive programs for our development or that it modifies laws to suppress our participation, does anyone have any doubts that this will be the case?

It would be enough to understand that 91% of women change our habits because we simply don’t feel safe anywhere, or that handouts do not replace the opportunity to live that a shelter offers us when we are victims of extreme violence.

This month shook Sinaloa with the death of infants in agricultural fields, for moments directed attention to the vulnerability of poverty, poverty that has the face of a woman, devoid of effective health programs, education and the basic opportunity to get ahead.

This month we learned about the scope of the social polarization sown from the highest level and we saw ourselves reflected in the beaten, sullied and burned figure of the magistrate Norma Piña, first President of the Supreme Court of Justice, so we are all, visibly violated and in total impunity.

It is time to give the women of this country the possibility of occupying their rightful place of equality, of having governments that look after them with vision, with knowledge of their needs and that detonate their capacities.

Don’t forget that the 50+1 that we represent in society are willing to do anything for our lives and our rights.

We recommend you read: