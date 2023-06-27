Former United States President Donald Trump acknowledged having in his possession at least one classified document in 2021, according to an audio recording that was published this Monday by various US media.

In the audio, which was first published by CNN, the former president (2017-2021) is heard talking to several people, including members of his team, about a classified document with military information.

In the recording, of just over two minutes, the Republican is heard saying that he could have declassified the documents when he was in the White House, but he did not.

“When I was president I could have declassified them, but now I can’t”says Trump, who also points out that the document, which he attributes to the Department of Defense, refers to Iran.

The recording took place on July 21 at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and its content has been cited in the indictment filed by the Justice Department in late March. However, it is the first time it has been made public.

This leak comes a few days after the special prosecutor in charge of the case of the classified documents found at Trump’s residence, Jack Smith, asked to delay the trial until December.

In a court document delivered last Friday night, the US government requested the extension, arguing that the case “has to do with classified information, so the defense will need to obtain the required security clearances.”

On Tuesday, the lead judge in the case had ordered that the jury trial begin on August 14 in Fort Pierce, 208 kilometers from Miami.

Trump was charged in the Miami courts with 37 federal criminal offenses for mishandling official documents.

Of the 37 charges indicted, to which Trump pleaded not guilty, 31 are for knowingly withholding US defense-related documents. But he is also accused of obstructing Justice and concealing “corruptly” documents or records.

Some of those crimes are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

What does Trump say on the recording?

According to CNN, in the recording there is a moment when Trump seems to indicate that he has in his hands a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran.

“These are the documents,” Trump says in the audio recording, in a meeting with

people who would be on your team.

In the two-minute audio, former President Trump and his aides joked about Hillary Clinton’s emails after the former president claimed the document contained “secret information”.

“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know, her private emails,” a Trump staffer said, according to CNN.

That outlet also noted that Trump claimed, “These are bad, sick people,” while an aide claims there was a “coup” against Trump.

With information from EFE