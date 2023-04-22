On November 8, 2016, after receiving 304 votes from the United States Electoral Collegecompared to 227 for the also candidate Hillary Clinton, donald trump he became the 45th president to occupy the White House.

Trump ruled the United States from January 20, 2017, until January 20, 2021. His administration was noted for being highly controversial and polarizing.. Here are some actions that can be analyzed:

Political decisions that stood out from the Donald Trump government

– Immigration Policy: This government stood out internationally for the different restrictive immigration policies that he implemented during his tenure. The construction of the wall on the Mexican border and the policies that limited thousands of people trying to cross the border in search of asylummade these policies be considered by society as ‘inhumane and discriminatory’.

– International relations: from the beginning of his tenure Trump adopted the “America First” policy within his international relations, likewise, the politician was very critical of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)the European Union (EU) and other international agreements and organizations.

donald trump looked for a rapprochement with political leaders from several countries with which historically The United States has competed politically and economically, of these facts, the rapprochement with Vladimir Putin -president of Russia- and, the summit with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

– Economy: during his presidency Trump focused the US economy on reducing regulations, lowering taxes and increasing fair trade. These policies caused a division in the opinion of the citizens, as some assured that they generated new jobs, others stated that these policies only favored the richest.

Former US President Donald Trump is facing trial for alleged sexual assault and defamation. Photo: EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Donald Trump’s leadership in his government



The leadership of the American entrepreneur is considered contentious and controversial. Trump He is classified as a man with a strong attitudecompared to previous US presidents.

Also, as president, Donald Trump made and announced decisions without consulting his team of advisers and expertsas was the decision of Withdraw the US from the ‘Paris Climate Agreement’ and the family separation policy at the bordercaused great controversy and disapproval.

Donald Trump is considered by many to be an authoritarian, impulsive person with destructive ideas.. The constant confrontations with his political opponents and the way he responded to the media caused great controversy. Followers saw a strong leaderand was regarded by critics as ‘a dangerous person for American democracy’.

The opinion on the mandate of Donald Trump is very varied, since the different actors of society in the United States and internationally, tend to have different perspectives on his way of governing.

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

