In the framework of the “Champions on the track” event, Ducati officially opened its 2024 by revealing the bikes that will be used in the season that will start in the next few weeks. There will be three championships in which the Borgo Panigale company will take part this year, namely MotoGP and Superbike, where they will have to defend the world championship crowns won in 2022 and 2023, to which is added the new offroad adventure with a completely new project.

The company's CEO, Claudio Domenicali, did not hide his great pride in highlighting the results achieved by the Bolognese brand over the last two years, underlining why no motorcycle manufacturer had ever won the MotoGP and Superbike championships for two consecutive seasons .

Ducati thus presented itself with a very respectable line-up, because in addition to the MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia and the series derivative champion Alvaro Bautista, this year Nicolò Bulega also joined, who will make his debut in Superbike after giving the Red team its first Supersport crown.

Photo by: Ducati Corse Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati

“A year ago we were here to present a season that had a crazy, extraordinary result. We showed up as MotoGP and Superbike world champions and we wondered how it would be possible to have an even better season in 2023? Somehow, Gigi [Dall’Igna] and the teams did a crazy job. I like to remember that we are in the presence of a historic fact in the world of motorcycles, because no motorcycle manufacturer in history had ever won the MotoGP and Superbike championships for two consecutive years. This is a result that needs to be consolidated. Now comes the difficult part, how to do even better”, said Claudio Domenicali during the presentation of the new season.

The objective for 2024 is clearly to confirm itself, but Ducati wanted to underline that this year it is an objective that is anything but obvious, not only because its opponents are aiming to grow, but also due to the concessions made to its rivals from the point of view from a regulatory point of view. In MotoGP the other brands have received benefits to try to close the gap at the top, while in Superbike a rule has been inserted on the minimum weight which will combine that of the bike and the rider, in what many have seen as an attempt to limit the dominated by Bautista, champion in the last two world championships.

“Both the MotoGP and Superbike teams are solid and consolidated, with important riders who will have some more difficulties this year. This year, as not always, there is an important change in the rules. Ducati has won a lot and, unlike other categories, the regulations have changed. There is, therefore, an increasing difficulty.”

Photo by: Ducati Corse Ducati Desmosedici GP24

“If we manage to repeat the results this year it will have double value, because our competitors have had a series of advantages, such as concessions in MotoGP, while as regards Superbike, Alvaro [Bautista] he has won two championships, but will start with a penalty this year [il riferimento è al peso minimo]. This doesn't happen in all championships,” declared the Ducati CEO, also highlighting the difference in terms of regulatory changes compared to other championships with a not-so-veiled dig.

Finally, a thought also went to the world of offroad, which will see three exceptional names taking part, namely the 8-time Italian champion Alessandro Lupino, the 9-time world champion Tony Cairoli and Paolo Ciabatti, who will direct the entire section after having held the role of sporting director of Ducati Corse for years. “We are opening a challenge that we like to think is very interesting, bringing the 'Desmo' into the off-road world. We like the idea of ​​attracting new young customers, of bringing them towards the brand and bringing them towards the global Ducati system, made up of experiences and emotions. This brand, Ducati, is made of passion, experience and racing.”

To unite these three adventures there will also be a new graphic sign created in collaboration with Aldo Drudi, which takes up the curve within the Ducati logo, thus accompanying the iconic red of the Borgo Panigale company in all the championships in which it will take part this season.