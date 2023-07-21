The team behind the software Dolphinwhich is a game emulator Nintendoannounced that it has abandoned its efforts to bring the emulator to the store Steam of Valve officially, after having “indefinitely postponed” its release earlier this year. They explained that what happened was that the legal department of Valve contacted Nintendo to inquire about the announcement of the launch of Dolphin Emulator in Steam. In response, a lawyer representing Nintendo of America requested to Valve that would prevent Dolphin will be released in the store Steamciting the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) as justification.

Valve then he sent them the statement of the lawyers of Nintendo and informed them that they had to come to an agreement with Nintendo to be able to launch the emulator in Steam. Given the strong legal tone of the document and the mention of the law DMCAThey took the letter very seriously.

Ultimately, they decided to abandon their efforts to launch Dolphin in Steamgiven that Valve, as the store owner, you can set any conditions you want for the software to appear in the store. However, considering the position of Nintendo about emulation, they found it impossible to get the approval of Nintendo for a release in Steam.

Although it is frequently argued that emulators are legal and that it is the use of game ROM images (containing copyrighted data) that is illegal, it has recently been suggested that Dolphin may be missing because it includes the “Wii Common Key“, a cryptographic key used by the Wii to crack games.

A spokesperson for Nintendo said the emulator Dolphin illegally circumvents the protection measures of Nintendo and runs illegal copies of games. Nintendo respects the intellectual property rights of other companies and expects others to do the same.

After the version of Dolphin in Steamdeveloper and emulation expert, Modern Vintage Gamer, claimed that Dolphin might have a hard time winning this particular battle due to his use of the “Wii Common Key“. He suggested that the emulator needs to quickly address this situation, since Nintendo has pointed out that this key belongs to them and is therefore sufficient to issue a removal request DMCA.

Recently, Nintendo issued multiple takedown requests DMCA to GitHub to remove a homebrew tool designed to let you play games from nintendoswitch in an emulator.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It was obvious that this was going to happen, I am surprised that they have reached the point where it was announced that it was going to be released for Steam.