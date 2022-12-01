SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar alternated stability and a slight fall against the real in the first trades this Thursday, following the external weakness of the North American currency amid hopes of a deceleration of the monetary tightening of the Federal Reserve, while, in Brazil , investors digested weaker-than-expected third-quarter GDP data.

The fiscal news was still on the radar, but investors expected little news, since the Transition PEC should only be voted on next week and there is no expectation of an announcement by ministers of the new government this week.

At 9:04 am (Brasília time), the spot dollar had a negative variation of 0.01%, at 5.1970 reais on sale.

On B3, the dollar futures contract for the first month rose 0.17%, at 5.2225 reais.

On the eve, the US spot currency fell 1.68%, to 5.1996 reais, the lowest closing level since the last day 9 (5.1845).

This Thursday, starting at 10:25 am, the Central Bank will hold auctions for the sale of foreign currency in conjunction with auctions for the purchase of foreign currency in the interbank exchange market, in which it will accept a maximum of 2 billion reais.

The authority will also auction up to 16,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of January 2, 2023.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)