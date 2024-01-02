Home page World

A kiss for the dog? Many owners are very fond of their four-legged friends. This led to a tragic incident in Bremen.

Stroking, cuddling and cuddling pets is an important part of life for many owners. Research shows that animals such as dogs, cats and other pets can increase well-being. They are even used to help with mental illnesses such as depression. This is hardly surprising, as dogs have been considered loyal companions of humans for thousands of years, loving their owners unconditionally. They often show this love by giving us kisses or licking our faces when we approach them.

Many dog ​​owners are touched by this gesture and happily tolerate it. For some, this is even a daily, beloved custom. But it is advisable to reconsider this habit.

Dog kisses can be dangerous: three risk groups identified

A case from 2019 makes this clear: a man from Bremen died after a cuddle session with his dog. The cause was an infection. Doctors found the bacterium Capnocytophaga canimorsus, which is normally found in the mouths of dogs and cats, and specifically in their saliva, in the 63-year-old's blood. Under certain circumstances, this bacterium can cause serious illness in humans.

The man was taken to hospital with symptoms of severe blood poisoning. Two weeks later he died of multiple organ failure. Antibiotic treatment had no effect. He had been licked by his dog, but not bitten. In addition, he did not have a weakened immune system.

Dog kisses can be dangerous: pay attention to noticeable symptoms

Although a fatal outcome of this type is rare, the Red Cross Hospital urges caution. There is only one other case known worldwide that ended in a similar way. So was it a tragic isolated incident? In general, pet owners should be careful. Most people know that animal bites can lead to infections, but they don't know that licking can also cause infection. Infection occurs when bacteria invade small skin lesions.

The doctors cannot explain why the healthy man developed such a severe course. This usually only happens if there are other risk factors, explains Martin Langenbeck, head of the emergency room at the RKK, such as:

Chronic diseases

Alcohol addiction

Removed spleen

Doctors advise caution, but do not generally prohibit cuddling with pets. However, if unusual symptoms occur, owners should inform their doctor and mention interactions with pets, advises a spokeswoman for the RKK.

