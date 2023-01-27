Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Shortly before the Berlin elections, Mayor Giffey accuses the Greens of “going it alone” in blocking Friedrichstrasse. © Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

Shortly before the Berlin elections, the Senate is arguing about the future of Friedrichstrasse. Mayor Giffey accuses the Greens around Jarasch of going it alone.

Berlin – The repeated Berlin elections are coming up soon. Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) continues to insist on a red-green-red coalition and joint cooperation with the Greens. But shortly before the election, there are indications that there will be tensions in the Berlin Senate. Bettina Jarasch (Greens) squints at Giffey’s post as mayor, while Giffey, conversely, accused the Greens Senator of Transport of “going it alone” in the Friedrichstrasse dispute in the most recent decision.

Shortly before the Berlin election: Giffey accuses the Greens of “going it alone” at the roadblock

As announced, part of Friedrichstrasse in Berlin will be closed to traffic from Monday. Cars are therefore no longer allowed to enter the section between Französische Strasse and Leipziger Strasse. A pedestrian zone in Friedrichstrasse has been discussed for years – much to the displeasure of Mayor Giffey. “I don’t think this solo effort is well thought out either. First block, then plan, is not a good solution. That doesn’t do justice to the capital. We need more to make the center of Berlin attractive,” she tweeted SPD-Politician angry. She also emphasized that she advocates a “total solution”.

Berlin’s mayor Giffey criticizes the blocking of Friedrichstrasse – Jarasch defends the decision

But the Green Transport Senator has rejected the criticism. “Our goal is a pedestrian-friendly, modern urban space in the context of the historic center,” said Jarasch. “That was always the agreement.” That was also discussed in the coalition negotiations. Already in May 2022 Jarasch, who is reluctant to work with the Union, announced this move. However, Jarasch also admitted that there is a lot of excitement about it. But she made it very transparent from the start that the measure was the goal and also that this should happen at the beginning of the year. “Promises made, promises kept”, Jarasch is quoted by several media.

City councilor for transport Almut Neumann (Greens) also promised to quickly and easily approve large areas for outdoor catering. “It is important to us to increase the quality of stay through a lot of outdoor gastronomy,” says Neumann. In addition, art and cultural events are also planned for the free street area in the future.

Berlin election on February 12: According to previous polls, the Union is at the top

Due to several mishaps, the Berlin election on February 12th has to be repeated. The preparations failed again recently after Postal voting documents had been sent twice. According to new survey values, the Union is at the forefront. So far it looks as if Giffey could fail in the re-election as Berlin head of government. Because the Greens are in second place in the Sunday question: they come to 21 percent, the SPD only 18 percent. The survey data published by rbb also make it clear that people in Berlin are at odds with politics in the city-state: two-thirds are dissatisfied with the Senate, the state government. (boyy)