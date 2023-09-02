The migratory flow from Venezuela has increased considerably since 2014 and, although the exact number of people who entered from the neighboring country is unknown, data from the Venezuelan Migration Observatory of the Faculty of International, Political and Urban Studies of the Universidad del Rosario concluded that , by 2022, the number of Venezuelans in Colombia exceeded that of the population of Medellín.

According to published data, in 2014 and 2022 it went from 23,573 to 2,894,593 people in Colombia.

In context about 2014 and 2017, thousands of Venezuelans left their country due to the health crisis that arose due to inflation and food shortages. In 2017 the figure was 403,702, according to the aforementioned university.

In 2018, the elections begin and with them the increase in migration. For 2019, Colombia decided to help Venezuelans with monetary incentives, increasing the population to 1,771,237.

In 2020, several Venezuelans They decide to return to their country due to the pandemic. However, the outputs did not compensate for the income that continued to be given.

In 2021, they continued entering Colombia and in 2022, the population increased to 2,894,593, according to the aforementioned Observatory.

Venezuelan population greater than that of Medellín?

According to a report from the Medellin’s town hallthe city of eternal spring has 2,499,080 inhabitants.

So, according to the Venezuelan Migration Observatory of the Faculty of International Studiesthe population outnumbers that of Medellín since 2022, not counting this year.

