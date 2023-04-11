“At the bottom there is room” surprises viewers not only for its revelations week after week, but also for the arrival of new characters like Tommy and Laia, and for the return of others like Mike and Carmen, Claudia Llanos’s mother. During these last days, fans They have requested the return of Dr. Cabrera, for example, when Kimberly lied about her pregnancy to stay with Jimmy, as well as that of the ‘Platanazo’ to stay with ‘Charito’ The truth is that, now, a photo has aroused the curiosity of fans as to whether or not the actor would return to the América TV series.

Magdyel Ugaz, the popular Teresa, published in a story a photograph together with the interpreter who gave life to Raul del PradoChristian Thorsen, as well as Jorge Guerra (Jimmy) and Monica Sanchez (Charo). This was taken during a meeting they had in a restaurant in Lima. “The tribe”, was what the actress wrote and labeled her three companions. Also, in other clips from the same day, Ugaz shared that they were enjoying various desserts.

This season has brought different surprises, so, to find out if the actor who played the friend of Miguel Ignacio de las Casas will be reincorporated into the national production or not, we will have to wait for the plot to continue developing. Today the chapter 195 of “AFHS 2023” premieres.

Actors met in a restaurant in Lima. Photo: TikTok capture

When to SEE chapter 195 of “There is room at the bottom”?

Episode 195 of “At the bottom there is room” arrives this Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after the reality show “This is war”.