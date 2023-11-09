‘The Marvels, the sequel to the movie ‘Captain Marvel’ starring Brie Larson who gives life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Carol Danvers, is on the verge of its premiere. This production will also be a continuation of the series that has been a success on the streaming platform. Disney Plus. In this new installment, characters like Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan will join him, who will join in to determine why they are exchanging places every time they use their powers.

This will be the 33rd film in regards to the superhero universe, also known as MUC. ‘The Marvels’ It is directed by Nia DaCosta and those who rewrote the script were Megan McDonell and Elisa Karasik. In addition to having Brie Larson As the protagonist, he is joined by actresses of the stature of Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.

Trailer for ‘The Marvels’ with Brie Larson

Does ‘The Marvel’ have post-credits scenes?

The answer, of course, is yes. The film that will be released on November 10 will have post-credit scenes, so it is recommended that you stay seated in your seat in the movie theater so that you don’t miss them at the end of the film with Brie Larson. Doubt began to flourish among Marvel fans after the text that DanielRPK published through his ‘X’ account.

“Someone who was perfectly cast for a certain role and never got the chance to get it justice because they wasted it on a lousy movie is coming back. That’s all I’m going to say,” DanielRPK wrote on ‘X’. Given everything that has emerged these days, there is a rumor that the post-credits scene is related to ‘X Men’ which will make a connection of two tapes through Gammer’s Beast

