There is no one Lorelai Gilmore leaves indifferent. You either love this woman, addicted to coffee and capable of linking several sentences without a single comma in between, or you hate her. And probably the same thing happens with her daughter Rory (you know: like, like, like), but it is the mother who has entered the list of the best television characters of the 21st century, so we will follow her best advice: « “Life is short, talk fast.” Let’s get to it.

There are many adjectives that define Lorelai (Lauren Graham): she is witty and fun, also stubborn and proud, affectionate with her friends, generous with her neighbors, an enterprising woman who manages her own hotel and a sensitive and empathetic mother who has in her daughter to her best friend.

He enjoys eating junk food, mixes clothes of impossible styles, is a fan of snow, has a house full of junk and a collection of VHS tapes with American television classics that he refuses to throw away (“The best thing is that You can see the advertisements of the time! »).

Words per minute record



Lorelai speaks as if she were one of those machines that throw tennis balls in training but, instead of balls, what she releases are references to Whitney Houston’s repertoire, the series ‘Grey Gardens’ or the versions of ‘He Was Born one star’, ordered from best to worst.

Perhaps that is why, from the outside, ‘Gilmore Girls’ (aired between 2000 and 2007) could seem like a frivolous, ‘very girly’ series, which links winks to pop culture and little else, but it is a genuine story that It takes very good advantage of the great opportunity that the serial format offers: accompanying the characters in their minimal adventures, in the epic of everyday life.

In total, 154 episodes of the series were broadcast, so we saw Lorelai, our everyday heroine, in her best and worst moments. And she talked to us a lot about feminism although, in those years, we didn’t even realize it.

Three of Lorelai’s great relationships: her daughter Rory, her mother Emily and Luke, one of her partners throughout the series



R.C.





Lorelai grew up in a good family, but fell out with her parents when she became pregnant with her boyfriend Christopher when she was just 16 years old. She then escaped from the family home by jumping out of the bathroom window and decided to raise her daughter as a single mother. She ended up settling in Stars Hollow, a small town that is a source of goodness and has a gallery of eccentric and endearing characters.

There we meet her, 32 years old, declassed and with a teenage daughter. Her independence, financially and emotionally, is her greatest triumph and she defends it tooth and nail. She is a self-made woman and the mirror in which Rory will look at herself.

Stars Hollow Backdrop



To understand Lorelai Gilmore’s verbal agility and her sense of humor, it is not a bad idea to have the profile of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ on hand because both protagonists share a creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino.

This director and screenwriter had been forged on the sets of ‘Rosanne’, that 90s hit where, as she told ‘Instyle’ magazine, she learned a mantra that can also be traced in her following productions: «Make what is great. small and small the great.

What is small in ‘Gilmore Girls’? That the neighbors gather in the town square for a knitting marathon, that they organize a dance competition for 24 consecutive hours, that they celebrate a living tableau festival where paintings from the 19th century are recreated or that, for Lorelai’s birthday , try to make the biggest pizza ever served. It is the commitment, the desire to do things together, the proximity of a small town where everyone knows each other and greets each other when entering the Doose’s grocery store.

Partly because of these ridiculous and romantic initiatives, partly because of the overwhelming charisma of the Gilmores, the series has become a wardrobe staple. A good example of ‘comfort TV’, as they say in English: you enjoy watching it again, knowing the dialogues and remembering exactly how each episode will end. In Stars Hollow, furthermore, nothing bad can happen.

Taking advantage of the fact that the series has become a classic for certain generations, in 2016 Netflix organized a reunion and released a four-part special, ‘The 4 Seasons of Gilmore Girls’. Nice try, but it’s not the same.

Not even the cozy atmosphere of Stars Hollow could resist the aesthetics of this platform, where everything always has the same photograph and seems to be taken from the same place. And that other one, where Lorelai always walked around with a coffee in her hand, was unique.