On January 6, 2022, it opens in theaters in Mexico Y Latin America the movie My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, this takes place in the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi and unfolds in Otheon, a fictional place that could really be Spain. Here we bring the evidence to prove it.

In My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission we see how Midoriya, Bakugo Y Todoroki to travel Europe as part of their internships at the Endeavor Heroes Agency. But, in what part of this great continent does it happen exactly? As we can see in the map of the series, this takes place in an area where it should be Spain:

This image is not the only proof that the film My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Takes place in Spain. In fact, throughout history there are other interesting nods to the culture of that country that we cannot miss. Some of them come from the co-star himself.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission happens in Spain

The first clue to know that My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Takes place in Spain is the story of Rody soul, the new character that introduces this exciting movie. For example, while walking OtheonSeveral of the establishments are written in Spanish, the predominant language.

A more irrefutable proof of its origin is when Rody soul eat with your family, because we see one of the most beloved regional dishes of Spain: the paella. This food is one of the national emblems and its origin comes from the autonomous community of Valencia.

But, the tests don’t end there. The companion of Rody soul in My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission is Pine tree, a small masked bird that bears a strong resemblance to the Hoopoe, one of the national birds of Spain. Not only the tonality of their feathers were taken up for their design, but also the patterns on their wings.

What do you think? Do you think they are mere coincidences or really this movie could take place in Spain?

(From Left to Right) Pine and a Hoopoe

Remember that this film based on the work of Kohei Horikoshi premieres on January 6, 2022 in theaters of Mexico Y Latin America both in its original language with Spanish subtitles, as well as in its dubbing into Latin Spanish.

