EA Georgia court has caused confusion by temporarily releasing an indictment against former President Donald Trump. The document, which lists various allegations including conspiracy to forgery and false testimony, was removed without explanation Monday shortly after it was posted to the Fulton County court’s website. The district attorney’s office said no charges had been filed against Trump. No comment was initially available from the court.

In Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis had begun an investigation into the 2020 presidential election. At that time, the then challenger and subsequent election winner Biden had prevailed against Trump in Georgia, among other places, but only very narrowly. Trump is said to have tried to reverse the result in Georgia afterwards. The decision to press charges against Trump or anyone else in the matter rests with Willis. A decision on charges is expected by September 1. Trump is facing a whole series of legal proceedings.