“We are not ghosts.” Doctors, nurses and rescuers-drivers of the 118 territorial emergency system demonstrated, from 12, in Piazza Santi Apostoli in Rome to symbolically demonstrate that they exist and demand attention. They arrived from all over Italy and, despite the scorching temperatures, they remained silent, with joined hands, wearing the red service T-shirts. They have long been asking for a reform of the territorial emergency emergency system and the same rights and incentives obtained by their colleagues in the hospital emergency after the Covid pandemic.

“We serve the State incessantly, 24 hours a day, day and night, saving human lives. Thousands of human lives every year – underlines the Sis118 president, Mario Balzanelli – We are the ones who have contributed in a very decisive way to saving Italy from the immense tragedy of Covid-19.And today we want to make visible the fact that we exist, that we are not ghosts, because so far we have been, incredibly, forgotten, ignored, by all the previous governments of this country and by all the legislative measures to reinforce the territorial healthcare for about thirty years, including the Pnrr “. Also present in the square was the president of the Federation of Doctors’ Orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, who expressed solidarity and closeness to the battle of his colleagues in 118. (continued)