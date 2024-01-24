Photos of this mother's children have gone around the world. Doctors had advised her not to get pregnant

This is the story of one mother who wanted to share her family on social media, despite the numerous criticisms she was forced to face every day and with every pregnancy. But she did it to educate as many people as possible about her condition and how happiness can still be an achievable goal.

Charli Worganthis is the mother's name suffering from dwarfism, as is her husband Cullen. The two became parents of two beautiful little girls, who also suffer from dwarfism. Then, they found out they were expecting a third child and the doctors put them there faced with a choice.

The woman opened an Instagram profile, where she shows their life and her children, never imagining what it would become popular all over the world. With each pregnancy Charli has had to undergo painful genetic testing and she had to do so with her last one too. Except that it happened under the spotlight of the media and the criticism received was truly a lot.

She herself explained that the test, carried out at the 12th week, is similar to an amniocentesis. A large needle takes a sample of the placenta, with a 2% risk of miscarriage and is intended to test the genetic composition of the child. The latter can inherit the mother's gene for dwarfism, achondroplasia, or the father's gene, geleophyseal dysplasia. Or both, which would be fatal. In that case you have two choices: risk embracing a lifeless child or have an abortion.

She chose to carry on with the pregnancy and was attacked by numerous users. She today she has three beautiful childrenwho are doing well despite their diversity: