Doctor Strange 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. After the events of Spiderman: no way home, Benedict Cumberbatch He will reprise his role as the iconic sorcerer for a sequel that already has fans excited, especially for the rumored list of cameos it will feature. Within these, we may see Daredevil, but not necessarily played by the actor that would be had in mind in the first instance.

The Netflix series Daredevil won the hearts of the public, which is why many wanted to see the main hero return, but in the MCU. In fact, Kevin Feige has already confirmed that Charlie Cox will be in charge of giving life to the ‘Defender Devil’ in the next Marvel Studios projects.

However, Big Screen Leaks (via CBR) reports that for In the multiverse of madness we would have Ben Affleck clad in the iconic costume from ‘The Demon of Hell’s Kitchen’. Reportedly, ‘The House of Ideas’ would have approached the Hollywood star between October and November 2021 to offer him a cameo in Doctor Strange 2.

Ben Affleck could return as Daredevil for Doctor Strange 2. Photo: Twitter composition / capture

For now, this data remains in the field of rumors, since it has not been detailed if there was already a contract signing. Even so, this would make a lot of sense, especially considering that Affleck himself has announced that The Flash will be his last time in the role of Batman; In other words, his relationship with DC would be about to end.

Ben Affleck as Daredevil

In case you don’t remember, before his DCEU debut as Bat Man, Ben affleck I’d first been in the ranks of Marvel as a superhero. The actor gave life to Daredevil in 2003. But the film was not to the liking of the public or the critics, and the intentions of more deliveries were buried even more when the spin-off of Elektra was released.