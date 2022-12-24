This Saturday December 24 the Christmas Eve and tomorrow 25 Christmastwo days full of celebration and celebration, however, it does not work the same for everyone, since some services work every day of the year, 24 hours a day, which is why on this occasion it is important that you know your rights and assert them.

according to article 74 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), indicates that December 25 is classified as a Holiday for Mexican employeesthis due to christmas celebrationIn addition, this year it fell on a Sunday, so if you are one of the employees who had to work, you should know how much money they should pay you.

Do you work on December 25? This you should know

Although for most people, December 25 is an official day of rest, some people must work this holiday, however, it is important to remember that if you attend your job on this day, you must be paid your working day.

As established in the LFTif you work at Christmas, you have the right to receive a double salary payment, that is, that day you receive triple payment because you employer must pay the normal salary plus double the amountthis as compensation for attending work on an official day of rest.

The workers will be obliged to provide the services and will have the right to be paid, regardless of the salary that corresponds to them for mandatory rest, a double salary for the service provided ”, mentions the LFT.

However, in this 2022 the Christmas day will fall on a Sunday, so it is important to remember that in addition to the triple paymentworkers must collect the Sunday premium for work on Sunday.

This concept is equivalent to 25 percent of your ordinary daily salary; For example, if you earn 100 pesos a day, the premium is equal to 25 pesos.

It is worth mentioning that there must be a prior agreement between the workers and the employers, otherwise You would not have to go to work that day; as established in the LFT. It is very important that Mexican workers know their labor rights, this will prevent any abuse of authority by the bosses.