The foods eaten daily contribute to the development of inflammationwhich is a process that can cause various health problems, from frequent digestive diseases to autoimmune diseases.

That is why it is highly recommended develop eating habits that prevent inflammation.

As mentioned, in preventing the inflammation process, diet is of paramount importance and there are certain foods and drinks to avoid. There are others that are recommended as the coffee with cinnamon

While processed, fried, and high-sugar foods are linked to causing inflammation, whole foods, such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, and legumes, are linked to preventing it.

Healthy eating experts suggest adding a pinch of cinnamon to coffee, as cinnamon is an anti-inflammatory spice and a delicious way to give coffee a hint of sweetness without adding sugar or other sweeteners linked to causing inflammation.

Cinnamon is anti-inflammatory, can help lower cholesterol and supports cardiovascular health, among other benefits. When you add a pinch of cinnamon to coffee, you are adding an anti-inflammatory herb to an already anti-inflammatory drink, gaining additional benefits.

Additionally, coffee contains antioxidants that help eliminate free radicals and decrease oxidative stress, key components of inflammation. For those who don’t like the taste of cinnamon in their coffee, Sobel suggests trying other herbs like unsweetened cocoa powder, nutmeg, and cloves.

However, both Sobel and Yarker caution that not everyone should drink coffee, as it can backfire and cause inflammation rather than prevent it. For those people for whom coffee is overstimulating, causes digestive problems, disrupts sleep, and increases blood pressure in those who already have high blood pressure, drinking coffee can be counterproductive.

For these people, there are other ways to start the day with an anti-inflammatory drink. Tea, particularly green tea and black tea, is also high in antioxidants and is linked to preventing inflammation. You can also enjoy a morning smoothie enriched with cinnamon, unsweetened cocoa powder, or other herbs of your choice.

Both healthy eating experts emphasize the importance of eating a balanced and varied diet and listening to the body to determine which foods and drinks work best for each person.