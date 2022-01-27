Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Secretariat of the Navy- Navy of Mexico, through the Naval Sector of Topolobampo, opened a call for people interested in entering the active service of this institution and being part of its ranks in Sailor of the Marine Corps.

According to the institution, being part of the Marine Corps of the Mexican Navy allows you to serve the country, develop personally and professionally with “the highest values ​​of Honor, Duty, Loyalty and Patriotism.”

Among the benefits offered by Semar are: salary insurance, comprehensive medical services, savings fund, scholarships, military life insurance, benefits, housing fund, vacations, among other legal benefits.

Interested parties must meet various requirements and submit the requested documentation:

Be Mexican by birth (verified by birth certificate)

Maximum age 30 years, 00 months, 00 days from the date of hiring

Minimum height of 1.63 meters in men and 1.55 meters. in women

Body mass index (BMI) 18.5 to 24.9

Approval (a) in the exams: medical, clinical and psychometric

Birth certificate original and copy

High school or high school certificate

Curp

SMN card, pre-card or proof of the release procedure

INE or receipt of processing, acquisition or replacement

Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) issued by the SAT

Proof of address

Two child-sized color photographs

Full body color photograph of the front and profile of 20×25 cm.

Have a current FIEL “e.firma”

Original non-criminal record certificate.

Those interested in joining the active service of the Mexican Navy must appear at the facilities of the Naval Sector of Topolobampo, Sinaloa, from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 13:00 hours, with the indicated documentation.