There is one month left to dismiss the exercise, but there are still some listed companies that have an appointment with their shareholders pending. About a dozen listed companies will distribute more than 2,500 million euros in the coming weeks through the payment of dividends.

Today, the shareholders of mapfre They are in luck because the insurer distributes 0.6040 euros gross per share. The insurer is one of the most profitable Ibex securities by dividend, with returns of more than 7% estimated for the coming years. This distribution is the second payment that the insurer distributes among its investors this year. On May 31, it distributed a complementary dividend of 0.0857 euros gross per share.

One of the most important disbursements to be made in the coming days will be that of Telefónica. The operator will distribute around 900 million euros. This time it will be in cash, compared to the previous dividends paid in scrip dividend.

telephone It was one of the biggest defenders of this shareholder remuneration formula between 2012 and 2016, as it did not mean an outflow of money from its cash register. Although, the arrival of José María Álvarez-Pallete to his presidency in 2016 marked the end of the election payment in the operator.

The formula was used again in 2020 with the arrival of Covid. In the spring of that year, the teleco opted to maintain the dividend, considering that it had a sufficiently comfortable cash position. However, for reasons of financial prudence, it considered it convenient to implement the payment of the amounts to be made during 2020 through separate scrip dividends. In addition, the company had to face strong cash outflows during 2021, as 5G spectrum auctions converged in strategic markets such as Spain, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

The amount of the dividend that Telefónica will pay on December 15 will amount to 0.15 euros gross and in order to receive it it will be necessary to be a shareholder of the teleco on December 12.

about 600 million

The second largest disbursement in the coming days will Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, which will distribute close to 600 million euros on December 7. The company’s shareholders will receive 1.12 euros for each title owned by the company. A payment that will be less than that received in December 2021, when the coupon amounted to 1.4 euros.

Within the banking sector and after BBVA, Santander and Bankinter distributed dividends at the turn of the summer, Sabadell Bank will pay coupon on the penultimate day of the year. Specifically, the shareholders of the bank, which is trading with an estimated dividend yield of 6% in 2023, will receive 0.02 euros gross for each title on December 30. Three days before, the 27th, will be the last day to buy shares and be eligible for this payment. With this payment, the bank will distribute 112 million euros among its shareholders.

Merlin Properties It will be, for its part, another of the Ibex values ​​that has shareholder remuneration pending this December. The socimi, with an estimated dividend yield of 5% by 2023, will pay an ordinary dividend of 0.20 euros gross per share on December 2, bringing the total payment to 94 million euros.

Atresmedia It is another of the classic dividends of the final stretch of the year. The media group will pay an interim dividend for 2022 of 0.14 euros gross for each property title on December 14. The company, with a dividend yield of 11%, will disburse a total of 31 million euros. Bavarian Clinic It will also distribute a coupon before the end of the year. The chosen date is December 16, when it will deliver 0.5 euros per share.