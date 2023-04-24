After a shower of bad results, FC Barcelona has managed to beat Atlético de Madrid, perhaps the most complex rival in the remainder of the season. These three points mean a direct ticket to the La Liga title. Now, all that remains is to complete the process within the local competition and not loosen up, this with the aim of signing the local title as soon as possible and beginning to plan the future of the club for the summer market.
The directive that Joan Laporta commands and that Mateu Alemany guides has to resolve sales and purchases of players, as well as make the appropriate movements that allow the club to enter within the salary margin that La Liga requires of them. But there is one more important pending than the rest, the continuity of Gavi. The highest body of Spanish football declined to register him as a first-team man and that is why his contract ends in the summer, being probed by several of the best clubs on the planet.
Teams from the Premier League as well as Bayern Munich have already communicated to the player and his entourage the desire to finalize his signing this summer as a free agent. However, the footballer has had a talk with Xavi where he has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the institution this year, as his priority is to re-sign the contract that was canceled a couple of weeks ago and once again be linked to the from Barcelona for several years, therefore, the blaugrana are calm with the youth.
