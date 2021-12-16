It seems that we are in a time of reviving great icons of video games. A few years ago the beloved characters of the PS1 era, Spyro Y Crash Bandicoot, they came back with very successful remasters. Now it seems that they will not be the only ones from that time to return, because the beloved reptile, Gex, could have a comeback soon.

They may be too young to remember it, but in the distant 1990s there was a trilogy that put us in control of an anthropomorphic gecko by the name of Gex. He was a fan of television and movies, so he constantly made jokes with references to popular culture. Now there are indications that the Deadpool lizard is preparing its return.

The Gex brand has been renewed

The last time we saw Gex It was in his third title, which reached PS1 Y Nintendo 64 in 1999. 22 years after his last adventure, the gecko is still present in the hearts of many fans. Even broadcasts of events, like the past E3 Y The Game Awards, have been filled with comments asking for his return. The pleas of his fans could be heard.

The middle Gematsu He reported that Square enix has renewed the brand of Gex on the Intellectual Property Office of the European Union. A visit to the page This body confirms it and also lets us see that the request was very recent. The renewal request was given on December 15.

As if this were not enough, the brand of Gex It was registered in two classes that could indicate that a new gecko game is in the making. According to its classification, the name is planned to be used in computer games, software, or entertainment media. There are other applications in which it could be used, but these are the most striking.

If true, a possible return of Gex, it is likely to be borne by Crystal dynamics since they were the ones who gave us the original trilogy and are under the command of Square enix. The fact that the brand has been revamped is a very good indication that we might have an announcement soon, remember what happened recently with Splinter cell. Would you like to have the funny reptile back?

For more video game news, we recommend:

Sources[1][2]