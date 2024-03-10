Nobody wants to spend their “brilliant” coins, much less if they are commemorative of different important dates in Mexico. However, in case you want to sell them, it is advisable to know which ones authorized banks can buy from you for this purpose.

In this context, the financial entity that buys the 20 peso commemorative coins from you is the National Bank of the Army, Air Force and Navy, SNC, better known as Banjercito.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is in this way that the commemorative coins that Banjercito buys and sells this 2024 are the following:

*Gold:

+Centenary (50 gold pesos)

+Aztec (20 pesos gold)

+1/2 Hidalgo

+1/4 Hidalgo

+1/5 Hidalgo

+Ounce

*Silver

+Ounce Freedom

+Tenth of an Ounce

+Commemorative coins

In addition to this, it should be taken into account that Banjercito also buys and sells the 20 peso commemorative coins that circulate normally in the national market, although, it must be made clear, their price is the same as their denomination, that is, 20 Mexican pesos.

Do you have a collection? List of 20 peso commemorative coins that Banjercito buys from you/Photo: Freepik

However, the only Banjercito branches that buy and sell commemorative 20 peso coins, as well as the gold and silver examples mentioned above, are those found in Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area.

It is in this way that To buy or sell commemorative 20 peso coins in Banjercito you only have to show up at one of the aforementioned branches carrying the pieces and an official identification.

This is how we leave you the list of the 20 peso commemorative coins that Banjercito can buy you:

*Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla new pesos

*Octavio Paz. Turn of the millennium

*New Fire

*Octavio Paz. Nobel Prize in Literature

*Centennial of the Mexican Army

*Belisario Dominguez

*Centennial of the Heroic Deed of Veracruz

*Centennial of the Taking of Zacatecas

*Centennial of the Mexican Air Force

*Bicentennial of General José María Morelos y Pavón

*Centennial of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States

*Fiftieth anniversary of the application of the DNIII E plan

*50th Anniversary of the Application of the Marine Plan

*500 Years of the Foundation of the City and Port of Veracruz

*Centennial of the death of General Emiliano Zapata Salazar

*700 Years of the Lunar Foundation of Mexico City-Tenochtitlán

*500 Years of Historical Memory of Mexico- Tenochtitlán

*Bicentenary of National Independence

*One Hundred Years since the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

*Bicentennial of the Mexican Navy

*Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College.

Do you have a collection? List of 20 peso commemorative coins that Banjercito buys from you/Photo: Banxico