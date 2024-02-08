The British GP has been on the F1 calendar for many years and this will not change in the next ten(!) years.

The circuits of the F1 calendar are quite a colorful mix. On the one hand there are circuits where 'new investments' in the sport seem more like a big PR stunt, on the other hand there are circuits that have been around for so long that you cannot actually write them off. Every year at least once during the Monaco GP it is discussed whether that circuit is still worth it, as the narrow streets of Monte Carlo nowadays ensure that one overtaking action per race is a special event. Yet you cannot write off a race like the Monaco GP too easily, it is too historic for that.

Silverstone

The British GP is a bit the same story. This will be held at Silverstone, a very historic circuit. If you ask the undersigned (which you shouldn't always do in F1), Silverstone is a nice average track: not terribly boring, but the recent results are usually no more than a piece of cake. In the Hamilton hegemony, Lewis obviously did his best to provide his home crowd with a party, even if this was at the expense of Max Verstappen.

Silverstone signs up

Anyway, it's not a Monaco situation where the track is really problematic. You can easily overtake, there are a few very recognizable bends and the climate is nice and English: there is always a chance of rain, which makes the balance very different. Moreover, Silverstone certainly has history on its side: the very first F1 race ever, in 1950, was held on the British track. In short: of all the courses on the calendar, we do not have the feeling that Silverstone is in the dark and that is confirmed with a new contract. Silverstone will remain on the calendar until 2034: ten additional years have been added.

You can actually feel it coming from a mile away, but the fact that it is on paper is of course a nice confirmation. Other courses may come and go, but Silverstone continues to fiercely defend its spot. Although a contract does not mean everything, it would not be the first British F1 concept to break sooner via a special clause.

This article Do you hate the British GP? Bad news! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#hate #British #Bad #news