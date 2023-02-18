One of the most ridiculous yet iconic versions of the Mercedes G-Class is for sale as a used car and it is very expensive.

The Mercedes G-Class is basically everything you don’t need in a car. It’s a military vehicle in origin, so all that chunky off-road capability and a spartan interior is mostly utilitarian. It has the streamline of a sea container, (too) large engines and most of them are expensive too. And yet the car is popular enough to still be sold new in 2023, spearheading the even more ridiculous AMG G63.

Ridiculous G-Class

However, the Mercedes-AMG G63 suddenly seems like a totally logical purchase compared to today’s occasion. Normally we always build towards the prize at the end, but now we throw it right in. This is a 2012 Mercedes G500 Convertible and it has to 274,995 euros cost. And then you get this:

Pretty ridiculous, isn’t it? For just under 300,000 euros you can buy an 11-year-old (and 71,362 km experienced) Mercedes G-Class occasion, without AMG credentials, a rather cartoonish short wheelbase and therefore a fabric folding roof. That sounds like a big deal breaker, right? Well, real G-Class aficionados feast on this special model and in itself the desire for a roofless off-road vehicle in sunny places is not surprising. That while they were built in the entire edition of the previous generation (W463), but always remained rare. The long wheelbase with four doors and a fixed roof was much more popular.

G500 Convertible

What makes the Mercedes G-Class Convertible occasion fun, and that is also where a large part of the enthusiast status of the G Cab comes from is that it is a G500. Yes, this small G-Class still has the 5.5 liter V8 on board. This delivered a pretty serious 389 hp in this last version of the W463 and with that you sprinted to 100 in 5.9 seconds. That sounds brilliant for a car as bizarre as this.

To buy

You don’t get them more boring than today’s copy: it is ‘just’ a 2012 Mercedes G-Class Convertible occasion in gray with a black / walnut interior. No Final Edition practices (you could also get those in colors like brown with a beige fabric hood, for example) and a car that in many places does not really hide its very old technical base. It’s a case of ‘you have to love it’.

We are very curious if people like it so much that 274,995 euros seems like a good price. It’s a lot of money for the most ridiculous G-Class ever built with a ridiculous engine. You can show interest in this Mercedes G-Class Convertible occasion via the advertisement on Marktplaats.

This article Dare you: ridiculous G-Class costs almost 300,000 euros appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#ridiculous #GClass #costs #euros