Nexon And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have revealed that the next additional character coming to DNF DUEL will be Monks. At the moment a release date for the DLC has not yet been revealed but, like the previous ones, it will be possible to purchase it both within the Season Pass from €19.99 That individually at the price of €6.99.

While waiting to find out more we leave you with the teaser trailer for Monksreminding you that the game is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

DNF DUEL – Monk

Source: Nexon, ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu