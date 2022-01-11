According to an investigation by Der Spiegel, the two tests were performed on the 22nd and 26th. And the results were reversed. This would explain Nole’s presence at the events of December 17 and 18

Novak Djokovic ends up in the center of a new yellow. Waiting to know whether or not he can stay on Australian soil, Nole has resumed training, but a new shadow has been cast on him. According to a survey carried out by the Germans of Der Spiegel, the positive test dated December 16 and presented by Djokovic for exemption, does not go back to that day at all. The digital certificate, in fact, marks 14.21, Belgrade time, on December 26th. The time is usually produced automatically by the coronatest, and marks the moment when the individual tests are entered into the database or when the tested person downloads the results from the server. Djokovic’s lawyers also presented a second negative test, to show that Djokovic had since recovered from his COVID-19 illness. According to the paper documentation presented, the second test dates back to the afternoon of December 22nd and in fact the timing of that test is confirmed by the digital timestamp.

Dates don’t add up – The Serbian test system assigns an identification number to each test. The number for Djokovic’s positive test, presumably taken on December 16, is 7371999. But for the negative test taken on December 22, the identification number is 50,000 points lower. Therefore, according to the ID numbers attached to the test results, the negative swab was run before the positive swab and was entered into the database. Not the other way around, as Djokovic’s lawyers claim and as Serbian health documents seem to indicate. This would also explain the fact that Nole, on 16, 17 and 18 December, participated in public events, without a mask and was busy with the photo shoot for the Equipe. Nole’s mother then, a little while ago said: “My son did not know he was positive on the 16th …”. In short, every patch is likely to be worse than the hole.

Security resignation – Meanwhile, a few days ago, just before the arrival of Djokovic and the other players in the city, the head of bio security of the Australian Open, Tom McDowell, resigned his resignation. At least a suspicious timing. Did he know anything?

January 11 – 11:03 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Djokovic #yellow #dates #positive #buffer #December #26th