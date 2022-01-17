The embrace of the family, of its people. Novak Djokovic, who left Melbourne yesterday after being expelled from Australia, where he risks not being able to return for three years, boarded a flight to Belgrade. The number 1 in the world, ousted from the Australian Open where he was chasing the 10th title, landed in the emirate at dawn this morning and was seen embarking, always escorted, on another Emirates plane that is expected to arrive in Belgrade around 12.30. Practically 24 hours of flight, in which Nole will have tried to meditate, to settle all the emotions left by the experiences of these last 10 nightmare days. “A martyr with 50 bullets in his chest” retweeted his father Srdjan shortly after his son’s expulsion, and the whole of Serbia is waiting to be able to embrace its national hero.

The family

–

Yesterday, his family had expressed themselves via social media with a press release: “What we all have to do, especially us as his family, is to show him the strongest support ever. We need to help him regain energy and confidence in this sport, first of all in fair play which in this case was completely lacking – they said -. We are proud of him and the strength he put on display and the fight he waged with dignity. We believe that he will come out stronger from this situation and that time will show what he has unquestionably always confirmed up to now, and that is that he is a great champion and a great man. “Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic awaits him with open arms and accuses him. Australia staged a “farce full of lies.” A crowd is expected at Belgrade airport.