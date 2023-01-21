Melbourne (Reuters)

Serbian Novak Djokovic continued his journey towards his tenth Australian Open title, by defeating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 on Saturday, but concerns about the injury he suffered in the hamstring muscles of the left leg increased. .

The player, seeking to win the 22nd Grand Slam title to equal the record set by Rafael Nadal, did not seem to move freely in a choppy first set in which he advanced with a break of serve, and wasted three chances to settle the set in the ninth game, before losing his service game but closing the set. in a tiebreaker.

Djokovic played with more attacking ferocity after receiving treatment, and put pressure on his opponent by returning the serve strongly, to advance 4-2 at the expense of Dimitrov, seeded 27 in the tournament, and doubled his lead with two sets without a response.

Djokovic, who can be a tenacious opponent even when he’s not in top physical condition, seemed to move a little more comfortably in the third set, breaking twice to beat Dimitrov, who was unable to capitalize on a late comeback.