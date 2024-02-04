Have you ever thought about the enormous treasures hidden at the bottom of the sea? Considering the thousands of shipwrecks throughout history and all the times ship passengers have dropped something valuable, there are undoubtedly countless items that anyone would be happy to salvage. And there are expert divers who have precisely that goal and one found a relic in the Florida Keys.

One of the most famous shipwrecks in history is that of the ship Nuestra Señora de Atocha, which for years has been revisited by expert divers with the intention of recovering some of its treasures. After hard work, in 2021, A rare gold coin was found, the first to have been recovered in 20 years, So far only less than 130 have surfaced.

Zack Moore, of the company dedicated to the search for valuable objects in the sea, Mel Fisher's Treasures, was the diver who accomplished the feat thanks to the help of an underwater metal detector. The man toured the site with other colleagues from his work boat, the JB Magruder, with Captain Tim Meade at the helm.

As shared by Keys Weekly, Nine meters under the sea and under three meters of sand, after 400 years, they found an unmistakable coin due to its shine. The diver shared that he had to do some work to finally find the relic because it was stuck in bedrock. The current value of the gold coin is believed to be up to US$98,000.

The gold coin had been at the bottom of the sea for hundreds of years. Photo: Facebook Mel Fisher's Treasures

More treasures found in the most famous Spanish galleon

In the search in which the gold coin was recovered, According to Mel Fisher's Treasures, two silver coins and an ancient musket ball were also recovered.

One of the silver coins was found by diver Jacob Bell, who made his first find, and the other by Jerry McAdams. It should be noted that these discoveries occurred a few days before the 36th anniversary of the moment in which the treasure of this ship was located in 1985.

Diving experts dived in search of treasure. Photo: Facebook Mel Fisher's Treasures

In fact, as a curious fact, the parents of the diver Zach Moore, who participated in that expedition and found the valuable gold coin, participated in the July 1985 dive, when they found what is known as the Beta mother of the Atocha treasure that at the time was estimated to be worth US$400,000,000.

At that time Zack's father, Bill Moore, and other divers found 165 pounds of gold among bars, chains and discs. For her part, his mother, Julie Moore, also an experienced diver, recovered several emeralds.