Home page world

Of: Nadia Austel

split

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Archive photos) © Lahodynskyj/Lovetsky | picture alliance/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

According to experts, after Russia’s occupation of Kyiv failed, Plan B became apparent: a split in Ukraine “like in North and South Korea”.

Kyiv – The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service fears a division of the Ukraine*, similar to North and South Korea. Russia* failed in his attempt to “take Kyiv and overthrow the Ukrainian government,” wrote Kyrylo Budanov on Sunday (03/27/2022) on Facebook. Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin* change strategy; a division of Ukraine could now be one of his goals. The military expert had already predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine in November 2021. Now he warns of upcoming guerrilla fights in the occupied territories.

“There are reasons to believe that he wants to create a dividing line between the occupied and unoccupied areas of our country – an attempt to create South and North Korea in Ukraine,” he said, referring to Putin. Budanov’s comments came two days after the Russian army had announced that in future it would concentrate on the “liberation” of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine*. The Ukrainian military had previously reported significant gains in territory, including in the capital region of Kyiv.

He went on to say that the Russians would “try to combine the occupied territories into a quasi-state, which would then face independent Ukraine.” It is already apparent that parallel entities are being set up. Among other things, an attempt is being made to replace the Ukrainian currency, the Guardian reports.

War in Ukraine: No progress on the part of Russia

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain also reports the latest updates according to information from its informants. Within the last 24 hours there have been no significant Change in the Russian Armed Forces* given. There are also logistical problems. The Russian military suffered from the aggressive resistance of the Ukrainians. Fighting continued in Mariupol, the Russians had gained land south of the city and were now seeking control of the port. The ministry reported on Monday via Twitter.

In Cherson, the only major Ukrainian city conquered by Russian troops, around 500 people protested against the Russian occupying forces on Sunday, according to a report from Die Welt. The peaceful demonstration was broken up with tear gas and smoke grenades, a paramedic said by telephone to the AFP news agency.

The Bombardment of the megacity Kharkiv is underway* meanwhile further. Since the beginning of Ukraine War* According to Ukrainian data, almost 1,180 multi-storey residential buildings were destroyed here. According to a local media report on Monday (March 28, 2022), Russian troops shelled Kharkiv almost 60 times within 24 hours with artillery and mortars. The information cannot be independently verified at this time. (na/dpa/afp) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.