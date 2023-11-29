SQUARE ENIX announces today that DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA will cease its services next February 29, 2024 all over the world. In-game sales of gems have been discontinued in conjunction with this announcement.

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA it launched in 2017 in Japan on iOS and Android and just under a year later in the rest of the world. When the servers are closed the game will have completed seven years of service in Japan and six in the rest of the world.

According to the company, the decision was made after realizing that it would be difficult to provide a satisfactory service in the future.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu