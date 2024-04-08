Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Diseases | IS: Jari Tervo was diagnosed with prostate cancer

April 8, 2024
Tervo tells Ilta-Sanom that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2022.

Author Jari Tervo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Jari Tervon and Katri Tervon from a common book Ukko and Mökki. The book will be published next Wednesday.

Reported about it Evening News.

Tervo tells Ilta-Sanom that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2022. He now says that in April he will go for check-ups every three months because of the cancer.

