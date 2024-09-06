A panel discussion at the International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah stressed the need to benefit from the opportunities provided by the government to enhance the role of citizens in the private sector, noting the need to encourage companies to employ Emirati talents and provide training and qualification programs for them.

Al-Emarat Al-Youm colleague, journalist Samia Al-Hammadi, said in a session on the magic of effective communication in enriching the talents of nations that the private sector in the UAE is able to benefit from government support to enhance its capabilities in creating talents, pointing out the importance of cooperation with the Ministry of Education and skills development bodies to participate in specialized training programs that aim to prepare competencies in line with market needs, in addition to benefiting from government initiatives that aim to support entrepreneurs and provide them with training and guidance.

She added that government initiatives facilitate the access of company employees to training, to improve their skills and enhance their efficiency.

She added, “We can also benefit from the opportunities provided by the government in the field of technology and innovation, in order to develop employees’ skills in the fields of modern technology and artificial intelligence, in addition to benefiting from the financial incentives and facilities provided by the government to companies to invest in developing their talents and raising the level of skills of their employees.”

She pointed out that government communication in the UAE played a vital role in encouraging the private sector to support and develop local talents through strategic initiatives and specialized programs, which contributed to creating a supportive environment for innovation and growth, as the government launched the “Nafis” program, which aims to enhance the participation of citizens in the private sector by encouraging companies to employ Emirati talents and provide training and qualification programs for them.