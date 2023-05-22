The present day, May 22nd the Catholic Church celebrate the holiday of Saint Joaquina of Vedrunaa saint who left an inspiring legacy of love, service and education. Saint Joaquin was a standout educatorrecognized for its deep commitment to those most in need.

Born April 16, 1783 in BarcelonaSpain, Saint Joaquin de Vedruna married at a young age and had eight children. However, after the death of her husband, she decided to dedicate her life to the service of God and the education of young women. She founded the Congregation of the Carmelites of Charitywhose main mission was provide education and attention to girls and women with more needs.

Saint Joaquina of Vedruna was a pioneer in female education and promoted the importance of academic and spiritual formation for the women. He established numerous schools in Spain and other countries, where integral teaching and the development of individual talents were emphasized.

In addition to her educational work, Santa Joaquina de Vedruna also dedicated herself to helping the poor and sick people. Her commitment to those most in need led her to establish hospitals and dispensaries in various regions, providing medical care and support to those who needed it.

Santa Joaquina lived through difficult times, including the Napoleonic invasion of Spain. She passed away on August 28, 1854 in Vic, Spain.

The canonization of Saint Joaquina de Vedruna took place on April 12, 1959, when the Pope John XXIII declared her a saint of the Catholic Church. His holiday is celebrated every May 22, remembering his exemplary life and his dedication to serving God and others.