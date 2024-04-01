Discord, the popular communication platform for online communities, is set to introduce sponsored ads, according to recent reports. The feature is expected to be released soon, which could mark a significant change in the company's monetization strategy.

The platform revealed plans last month to launch 'Sponsored missions', which allow players to earn items by completing quests while friends watch the platform. A new report claims that the program will roll out within a week, after which sponsorships will become a permanent part of the platform and appear at the bottom left of users' screens.

To earn rewards, users are said to stream themselves by completing an in-game advertiser task while at least one friend is watching; The company is reportedly looking to hire more than a dozen people for advertising sales positions, after previously stating that it would not rely on advertising like other social platforms. Although it is stated that users will be able to disable ads in their settings so as not to have to be interrupted.

This may be a way to recover income after the blow they received not long ago, given that some layoffs of 17% of the staff were confirmed, paid advertising being the way in which they can stabilize to continue operating functionally. Added to this is the fact that there are versions Nitro to create exclusive servers and even custom decals, but it seems that this has not been enough to keep them balanced.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: Surely this announcement will not make sense to many people, especially because it is a gigantic contradiction on the part of the company. But, if it wants to survive, it would be better to include commercials from the sponsors who gave money.